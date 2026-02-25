Lupin gets USFDA nod for Brivaracetam Oral Solution

Lupin said it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Brivaracetam Oral Solution 10 mg/mL.

Brivaracetam Oral Solution is bioequivalent to Briviact Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL, of UCB, Inc. and is indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients aged one month and older.

Following the regulatory approval, the company has initiated the launch of Brivaracetam Oral Solution in the United States market.

According to IQVIA MAT data for December 2025, Brivaracetam Oral Solution (RLD Briviact) recorded estimated annual sales of $135 million in the US.

The approval strengthens Lupins portfolio in the central nervous system (CNS) segment and reinforces its presence in the US generics market.