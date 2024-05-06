Home / Markets / Capital Market News / High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.57% in the March 2024 quarter

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 35.53% to Rs 19.83 crore

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 32.57% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.53% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.29% to Rs 17.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.54% to Rs 77.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.8330.76 -36 77.2392.54 -17 OPM %26.7832.09 -29.2033.62 - PBDT6.379.61 -34 24.0828.69 -16 PBT6.269.31 -33 23.1127.50 -16 NP4.706.97 -33 17.1620.50 -16

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

