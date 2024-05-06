Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said that Reserve bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Nautiyal as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank for the period of 3 years with effect from 1 July 2024.

He will join the Bank much prior to his taking charge as the MD&CEO and be designated as the President in the interim.

Sanjeev Nautiyal holds a Bachelors degree in Arts and a Masters degree in Business Administration. He is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He is a banker with over three decades of extensive strategic domain expertise in retail, SME, financial inclusion, operations, HR, international banking, and treasury.

He earlier held significant roles as deputy managing director, financial inclusion & micro markets, SBI and MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance. He currently is the independent director of Life Insurance Corporation and acts as an advisory in various organizations.

Banavar Anantharamaiah Prabhakar, Chairman, Ujjivan SFB said, I am delighted that RBI has approved the appointment of Mr. Nautiyal. I welcome him to the Ujjivan family. He is a strategic retail banker with an all-round experience in both the domestic and international markets.

His expertise across the banking spectrum in creating and nurturing strong institutions, with customer at the forefront, makes him the natural choice to lead Ujjivan into the future. His endearing leadership skills of innovation, collaboration, and teamwork fits in with the values practised at Ujjivan. 22,000+ Ujjivanites join me in wishing him the very best and success in this journey.

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjeev Nautiyal said, It is indeed an honour to join Ujjivan, whose mission, to be a leading mass market bank, is embedded in its philosophy of building better lives for everyone. The transformation of Ujjivan from an NBFC-MFI to a very successful bank, makes it ready to chart new frontiers of financial and digital inclusion. I look forward to working with Team Ujjivan and all the stakeholders.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was established as a non banking financial services company in the year 2005 with the mission to provide a full range of financial services to the economically poor who were not adequately served by financial institutions.

The NBFCs net profit increased 2.3% to Rs 300.06 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 293.19 posted in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 35.6% YoY to Rs 1,655.39 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.05% to end at Rs 54.57 on Friday, 3 May 2024.

