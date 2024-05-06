Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 23.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 1769.39 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 23.74% to Rs 116.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 1769.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1733.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 150.31% to Rs 1185.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 7801.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7542.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1769.391733.59 2 7801.447542.73 3 OPM %10.129.70 -13.1710.84 - PBDT204.52171.02 20 1090.42814.97 34 PBT156.56125.21 25 899.96634.89 42 NP116.0393.77 24 1185.44473.58 150

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

