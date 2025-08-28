Highway Infra rises on new project launch

Highway Infrastructure gained 1.03% to Rs 93.01 after the company announced the launch of its real estate project "Neww York City-Phase 4" in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The project, located opposite SAGE University on the Rau-Bypass, spans an area of around 1,74,582 sq. ft.

Shares of Highway Infrastructure (HIL) debuted on 12 August 2025 at Rs 117, marking a premium of 67.14% to the issue price of Rs 70. The IPO, which opened between 5 and 7 August 2025, was subscribed 300.61 times within a price band of Rs 65 to Rs 70 per share. Ahead of the listing, the company had raised Rs 23.39 crore from anchor investors by allotting 33.42 lakh shares at Rs 70 each to four institutional investors.

HIL is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies. The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.