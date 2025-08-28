Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon arm gets USFDA nod for Sitagliptin tablets

Aug 28 2025
Biocon said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Sitagliptin tablets USP in 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

Sitagliptin tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The company reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite of 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Biocon rose 0.31% to Rs 359.70 on the BSE.

Aug 28 2025

