Jaiprakash Power surges on solar project plans

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures rose 4.98% to Rs 18.96 after the company's board announced plans to explore the setting up of a solar PV power plant at its Bina facility in Madhya Pradesh.

In a meeting held on 27 August 2025, the board considered a proposal for establishing a 50 MW solar PV project at the companys existing 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant. The estimated investment for the project stands at around Rs 300 crore, subject to requisite approvals including that of lenders.

The move signals the companys intent to diversify into renewable energy while leveraging its existing infrastructure at the Bina site.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures is engaged in the business of thermal and hydro power generation, coal mining and cement grinding.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 20.20% to Rs 278.13 crore on 9.78% decline in net sales to Rs 1,583.16 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

