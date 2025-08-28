Jaiprakash Power surges on solar project plans

Jaiprakash Power Ventures rose 4.98% to Rs 18.96 after the company's board announced plans to explore the setting up of a solar PV power plant at its Bina facility in Madhya Pradesh.

In a meeting held on 27 August 2025, the board considered a proposal for establishing a 50 MW solar PV project at the companys existing 500 MW Jaypee Bina Thermal Power Plant. The estimated investment for the project stands at around Rs 300 crore, subject to requisite approvals including that of lenders.

The move signals the companys intent to diversify into renewable energy while leveraging its existing infrastructure at the Bina site.