Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL arm secures Rs 102-cr order from Indian Army

HFCL arm secures Rs 102-cr order from Indian Army

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HFCL said that its material subsidiary, HTL, has bagged a contract worth Rs 101.82 crore from the Indian Army for the supply of tactical optical fiber cables and related accessories.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.24 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 111.30 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 24.8% year-on-year to Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of HFCL shed 0.15% to Rs 71.67 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market drop in early trade, breadth weak

Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

Jaiprakash Power surges on solar project plans

Biocon arm gets USFDA nod for Sitagliptin tablets

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Slips 1.75%

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story