Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

Websol Energy System added 2.22% to Rs 1279.95 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 01 September 2025, to consider a proposal for undertaking the sub-division of the equity shares of the company.

The stock split proposal, if approved, and the consequent alteration of the companys capital clause is subject to approval of the shareholders of Websol Energy.

Websol Energy System manufactures solar photovoltaic cells and modules in India. The company supplies solar cells primarily within India, supporting module manufacturers to comply with Domestic Content Requirement norms, while its modules are marketed both in India and internationally.