Websol Energy System rises on stock split proposal

Websol Energy System added 2.22% to Rs 1279.95 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 01 September 2025, to consider a proposal for undertaking the sub-division of the equity shares of the company.
The stock split proposal, if approved, and the consequent alteration of the companys capital clause is subject to approval of the shareholders of Websol Energy.
Websol Energy System manufactures solar photovoltaic cells and modules in India. The company supplies solar cells primarily within India, supporting module manufacturers to comply with Domestic Content Requirement norms, while its modules are marketed both in India and internationally.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 67 crore in Q1 FY26, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 23 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 96% YoY to Rs 219 crore during the period under review.
