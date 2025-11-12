Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 2225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 24.21 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media (India) rose 2225.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.2120.654.87-0.101.250.151.180.090.930.04

