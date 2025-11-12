Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.220.1950.0026.320.090.020.090.020.090.02

