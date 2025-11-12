Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.02% to Rs 138.66 crore

Net loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 55.02% to Rs 138.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 308.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.138.66308.29-26.855.25-9.8119.67-14.0317.23-10.439.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News