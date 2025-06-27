Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 June 2025.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd surged 13.77% to Rs 509.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69324 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd soared 9.52% to Rs 9411.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5757 shares in the past one month. MSTC Ltd spiked 8.19% to Rs 559.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17037 shares in the past one month. Akzo Nobel India Ltd spurt 7.74% to Rs 3439.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 856 shares in the past one month.