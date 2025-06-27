Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Plyboards gains as new Tamil Nadu unit starts operations

Century Plyboards gains as new Tamil Nadu unit starts operations

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Century Plyboards (India) rose 1.42% to Rs 746.60 after the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its newly established particle board manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

According to an exchange filing, the unit is located at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Thervoy Kandigai, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, and began commercial operations on 27 June 2025.

Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, block-board, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium-density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 34% to Rs 52.47 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 79.54 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 13% YoY to Rs 1,198.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

