Sensex jumps 161 pts, Nifty trades above 25,600; oil & gas shares in demand

The key equity indices traded with minor gains in the mid-morning trade, supported by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and global optimism. Benchmark indices edged higher as crude oil prices declined and the US Federal Reserve signaled a softer policy outlook. The positive momentum continued despite lingering global risks and concerns over upcoming tariff deadlines.

The Nifty traded above the 25,600 level. Oil & gas shares extended gains for the third straight session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 161.29 points or 0.19% to 83,910.53. The Nifty 50 index added 50.95 points or 0.20% to 25,605.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.57% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.62%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,378 shares rose and 1,355 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of HDB Financial Services received bids for 24,28,29,040 shares as against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (27 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.86 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (27 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 700 and 740 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sambhv Steel Tubes received bids for 15,66,22,102 shares as against 4,92,06,100 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (27 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.18 times. The issue opened for bidding Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (227 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Indogulf Cropsciences received bids for 78,29,325 shares as against 1,33,65,710 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (27 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.59 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Monday (30 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 105 and 111 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 135 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 1.10% to 11,824.05. The index jumped 3.22% in the three trading sessions. Adani Total Gas (up 6.14%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.7%), Indraprastha Gas (up 2.69%), Petronet LNG (up 1.07%) and GAIL (India) (up 0.83%), Reliance Industries (up 0.76%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.41%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.2%) added.

On the other hand, Oil India (down 1.2%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 0.59%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Adani Enterprises advanced 2.12% after the company announced that its joint venture, AdaniConneX (ACX), has completed the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Granthik Realtors (GRPL) from Windson Projects LLP. Power Mech Projects rose 1.97% after the company secured Rs 159 crore solar power orders from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL) under the PM-KUSUM C2 scheme for setting up grid-connected distributed solar plants in Bihar. Global Markets: Asian shares edged higher on Friday, mirroring Wall Street's upbeat mood after White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt played down the looming tariff deadlines that had been keeping investors on edge.

All eyes are on July 8, when the so-called "liberation day" tariffs are scheduled to kick in following a 90-day pause. The following day, July 9, marks the cutoff for a potential EU deal that could avert a hefty 50% tariff hike. In Japan, fresh inflation data from Tokyo offered a mild surprise. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, rose 3.1% year-on-year in June, cooler than the 3.6% reading in May, hinting at easing price pressures. Back in the U.S., the S&P 500 closed just shy of a record high, jumping 0.8%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.97%, while the Dow followed closely with a 0.94% gain. Investors shrugged off economic headwinds ranging from tariff spats to sticky inflation and shaky geopolitics.

A temporary calm in the Middle East also helped sentiment. The truce between Israel and Iran, brokered by former President Trump, held firm through Thursday. Trump has indicated fresh talks with Iran are on the cards, potentially aimed at curbing its nuclear ambitions. The U.S. economy hit a speed bump -- GDP contracted at an annualized rate of 0.5% in Q1, marking the first dip since 2022. At the same time, weekly jobless claims dropped by 10,000, though economists caution the unemployment rate could inch up in June as job seekers face a tighter market. In tech, NVIDIA continued its meteoric rise, hitting new all-time highs. The stock has surged nearly 40% since April's tariff turbulence sparked a brief sell-off.