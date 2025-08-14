Hind Aluminium Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 324.00% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Hind Aluminium Industries rose 64.56% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 324.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.060.25-72.64-200.004.222.574.132.493.902.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News