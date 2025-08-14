Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 45.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 460.42 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex declined 45.08% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 460.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 378.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.460.42378.290.570.332.102.871.452.261.061.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News