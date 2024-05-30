Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Commerce reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hind Commerce reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 3.99 crore

Net profit of Hind Commerce reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 170.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 5.92 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.990 0 5.920 0 OPM %1.000 --2.530 - PBDT0.13-0.01 LP 0.390.19 105 PBT0.13-0.01 LP 0.390.19 105 NP0.06-0.04 LP 0.270.10 170

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

