Hindalco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd and Arvind Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2024.

Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 12.40% to Rs 510.15 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd tumbled 11.52% to Rs 928.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8994 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 380.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd corrected 9.36% to Rs 616.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24332 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd dropped 8.09% to Rs 427.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21190 shares in the past one month.

