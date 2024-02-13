Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adoption of EVs started at a very slow pace in India though momentum has picked up now

Adoption of EVs started at a very slow pace in India though momentum has picked up now

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Speaking at PHDCCI's India Electric Vehicles Conclave on 12 February 2024 at New Delhi, the Chief Guest, Sudhendu J. Sinha, IRTS, Adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity & Electric Mobility), NITI Aayog, informed that now 33 States and UTs in India have their own EV policies which apart from providing an EV ecosystem are also focussing on attracting investments in the EV sector. He informed that in India while the Central Government has been running various programs and schemes like FAME I & II, the State Governments drive their own policies.

While adoption of EVs started at a very slow pace in 2014-15, now the momentum has picked up and we have 7000 electric buses running in India, he noted. The Government has also roped in 16 IITs and National Research Labs to carry our R & D in EVs, Batteries, Charging equipment. The recent announcement in Budget about scheme for 1 crore homes having solar rooftops will further give an impetus to the Battery sector and in these homes solar power will be used for EV charging. He informed that as per the latest Economic Survey, by 2030 India will become a global EV manufacturing hub and expressed hope that soon India will become a major EV exporter as well.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Add Value Machine Inc. Selects Apexon to Build Secure Generative AI Adoption Solutions

PR Sundar Finfluencer Explains Momentum Investing vs. Value Investing

NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 index

EURUSD Stay Sluggishly Below $1.08 As DXY Regains Momentum Above 104 Mark

Government Started Rolling Around 500 Use Case Labs Across the Country: A. Robert Jerard Ravi, DDG (Standards - R &amp; D Innovation), DoT, Ministry of Communications

Borosil surges after reporting PAT of Rs 37 cr in Q3 FY24

Nikkei index tops 38000 mark

Power stocks slide

Basic materials shares fall

Metal stocks edge lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story