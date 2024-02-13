Adoption of EVs started at a very slow pace in India though momentum has picked up now

Speaking at PHDCCI's India Electric Vehicles Conclave on 12 February 2024 at New Delhi, the Chief Guest, Sudhendu J. Sinha, IRTS, Adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity & Electric Mobility), NITI Aayog, informed that now 33 States and UTs in India have their own EV policies which apart from providing an EV ecosystem are also focussing on attracting investments in the EV sector. He informed that in India while the Central Government has been running various programs and schemes like FAME I & II, the State Governments drive their own policies.

While adoption of EVs started at a very slow pace in 2014-15, now the momentum has picked up and we have 7000 electric buses running in India, he noted. The Government has also roped in 16 IITs and National Research Labs to carry our R & D in EVs, Batteries, Charging equipment. The recent announcement in Budget about scheme for 1 crore homes having solar rooftops will further give an impetus to the Battery sector and in these homes solar power will be used for EV charging. He informed that as per the latest Economic Survey, by 2030 India will become a global EV manufacturing hub and expressed hope that soon India will become a major EV exporter as well.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News