Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 708.9, up 4.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 22797.1. The Sensex is at 74741.23, down 0.57%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 10.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9815.05, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 142.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 709.4, up 3.8% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 41.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

