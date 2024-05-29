Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 708.9, up 4.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.34% jump in NIFTY and a 66.97% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 708.9, up 4.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 22797.1. The Sensex is at 74741.23, down 0.57%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 10.01% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9815.05, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 142.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 709.4, up 3.8% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 71.6% in last one year as compared to a 22.34% jump in NIFTY and a 66.97% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 41.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.96%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 3.88%, Gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 9.99%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Drops 1.86%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.23%, up for five straight sessions

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd spurts 1.49%, gains for five straight sessions

Gujarat Narmada Q4 PAT slides 62% to Rs 127 cr; declares dividend of Rs 16.50 / share

SC rejects Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

Power Mech Projects bags project worth Rs 563 cr from BHEL

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story