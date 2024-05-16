Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 43.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 43.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 32.30% to Rs 991.61 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 43.06% to Rs 115.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.30% to Rs 991.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 749.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.91% to Rs 340.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.88% to Rs 3434.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2750.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales991.61749.50 32 3434.672750.27 25 OPM %73.0366.89 -72.5264.84 - PBDT168.78116.16 45 493.05389.03 27 PBT154.96111.41 39 454.62371.86 22 NP115.4980.73 43 340.23276.81 23

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

