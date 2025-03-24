Hindustan Copper gains on appointing Sanjiv Kumar Singh as chairman and managing director

Hindustan Copper (HCL) rose 2.33% to Rs 235.30 after the company announced the appointment of Sanjiv Kumar Singh, director (Mining), as the chairman and managing director of the company, effective from 21 March 2025.

He will assume the position from the date of charge until his superannuation on 30 June 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Sanjiv Kumar Singh took charge as chairman and managing director on 21 March 2025. As a result of this appointment, Shri Ghanshyam Sharma, who previously held the additional charge of chairman and managing director, will cease to hold the position with effect from 21 March 2025 but will continue in his role as director (finance) and chief financial officer at HCL.

Singh is not related to any members of the board of directors or key managerial personnel of the company, nor is he debarred from holding the office of director by any SEBI order or authority.

The appointment of Sanjiv Kumar Singh to the role of chairman and managing director follows the Ministry of Mines' order dated 21 March 2025. Prior to this, Singh had served as director (mining) at Hindustan Copper since 26 March 2022, and he also held the additional charge of director (operations) from 1 July 2024 to 8 March 2025. He is also a director on the board of Chhattisgarh Copper since 6 August 2024.

Sanjiv Kumar Singh holds a B.Tech and M.Tech in Open Cast Mining from the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, and an MBA in Finance from BIT Mesra, Ranchi. He began his career at CMPDIL in 1987 and later joined NTPC in 2008 as Head of Mine Planning & Design. Singh has extensive experience in mine planning, project evaluation, statutory clearances, and financial appraisals, spanning over 38 years in public sector companies. Before joining Hindustan Copper, he was General Manager (Coal Mining) at NTPC and has represented India in international energy security dialogues, including the India-Australia Energy Security Dialogue in February 2016.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 21 March 2025, after market hours.

Also Read

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) is a Miniratna Category-I Government of India enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. Established to take over all plants, projects, schemes, and studies related to copper exploration and exploitation from the National Mineral Development Corporation, HCL is the only company in India engaged in copper ore mining. It is also the sole integrated producer of refined copper in the country.

The companys consolidated net profit declined marginally to Rs 62.87 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 63 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 17.9% YoY to Rs 327.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News