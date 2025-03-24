Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Image
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Board of Greenlam Industries at its meeting held on 24 March 2025 has allotted 12,75,73,851 equity shares of Re. 1 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on Friday, 21 March 2025, being the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 25,51,47,702/- divided into 25,51,47,702 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Salasar Techno soars on proposed EMC amalgamation

Nifty tops 23,600; Sensex spurts 1,027 pts; VIX surges 7.95%

Sammaan Capital rises after board OKs issue of bonds in foreign currency

Huhtamaki India gains on re-appointing Dhananjay Salunkhe as MD & Jagdish Agarwal as WTD

Euro speculative net longs at over 5-month high

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story