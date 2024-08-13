Hindustan Copper jumps as Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 113 crore

Hindustan Copper gained 4.08% to Rs 315.05 after its consolidated net profit surged 139.85% to Rs 113.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.28 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations rose 33.07% YoY to Rs 493.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 154.12 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 147.78% from Rs 62.20 crore in same quarter last year.
Total expenses increased 7.38% to Rs 346.32 crore in first quarter of FY25 over same period a year ago.
Materials consumed was at Rs 19.8 crore (up 108.42% YoY) while employee benefits expense was Rs 83.22 crore (up 32.56% YoY) during the period under review.
Hindustan Copper (HCL) is a vertically integrated copper producing company. The principal activities of the company are exploration, exploitation, mining of copper and copper ore including beneficiation of minerals, smelting and refining.
