NMDC Ltd Spikes 1.02%

NMDC Ltd has lost 5.79% over last one month compared to 4.67% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.2% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd rose 1.02% today to trade at Rs 231.95. The BSE Metal index is up 0.78% to quote at 31447.2. The index is down 4.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coal India Ltd increased 0.71% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 0.69% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 46.4 % over last one year compared to the 21.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

