NMDC Ltd Spikes 1.02%

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
NMDC Ltd has lost 5.79% over last one month compared to 4.67% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.2% drop in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd rose 1.02% today to trade at Rs 231.95. The BSE Metal index is up 0.78% to quote at 31447.2. The index is down 4.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coal India Ltd increased 0.71% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 0.69% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 46.4 % over last one year compared to the 21.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has lost 5.79% over last one month compared to 4.67% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 93552 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 286.35 on 21 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 112.75 on 14 Aug 2023.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

