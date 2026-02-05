Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 2.65%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 2.09% over last one month compared to 3.34% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.54% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 2.65% today to trade at Rs 471.25. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.49% to quote at 29164.89. The index is up 3.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 2.37% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.8% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 14.73 % over last one year compared to the 7.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.