Swan Defence secures defence export order from Oman

For supply of a state-of-the-art training ship

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has secured a prestigious defence export order from the Government of Sultanate of Oman to supply a state-of-the-art training ship. The vessel that will support the Royal Navy of Oman's (RNO) advanced naval training and maritime operations, is expected to be delivered within 18 months.

This landmark export order from Oman, reinforces India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and its growing stature as a global maritime hub. It further strengthens the deep-rooted bilateral relations and maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Measuring 104.25 m in length, with a beam of 13.88 m and displacement of up to 3500 T, the training vessel will be equipped with modern classrooms, training offices and accommodation facilities. It will house an auditorium to provide a world-class learning environment at sea for up to 70 officer cadets. The vessel will feature a state-of-the-art navigation system, an advanced communications suite, and the capability to conduct helicopter operations.