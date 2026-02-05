Associate Sponsors

Mishra Dhatu Nigam secures Rs 158-crore order

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Mishra Dhatu Nigam announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 158 crore, taking its open order book to around Rs 2,590 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing superalloys, titanium, special-purpose steel, and other special metals.

The company reported a 45.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.96 crore, on a 19% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 207.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 0.33% to Rs 363.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

