Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 42.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.47% to Rs 88.76 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 42.29% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 88.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 98.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.88.7698.046.7910.145.789.253.687.153.075.32

