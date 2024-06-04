Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Unilever Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Dabur India Ltd, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd and Marico Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2024.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd spiked 4.47% to Rs 2460 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82511 shares in the past one month.

Dabur India Ltd surged 4.39% to Rs 568.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soared 2.68% to Rs 2757.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14989 shares in the past one month.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd advanced 2.43% to Rs 4455.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60244 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16460 shares in the past one month.

Marico Ltd added 2.39% to Rs 608.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

