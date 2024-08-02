Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 19.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 7893.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 19.40% to Rs 2345.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1964.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 7893.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7111.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7893.007111.00 11 OPM %49.9947.07 -PBDT3958.003411.00 16 PBT3114.002610.00 19 NP2345.001964.00 19
