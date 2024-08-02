Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 19.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 7893.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 19.40% to Rs 2345.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1964.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 7893.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7111.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7893.007111.0049.9947.073958.003411.003114.002610.002345.001964.00

