Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 19.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 11.00% to Rs 7893.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 19.40% to Rs 2345.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1964.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 7893.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7111.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7893.007111.00 11 OPM %49.9947.07 -PBDT3958.003411.00 16 PBT3114.002610.00 19 NP2345.001964.00 19

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

