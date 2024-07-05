Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 1.2%, Gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 694.25, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.65% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% gain in NIFTY and a 57.83% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 694.25, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24279.9. The Sensex is at 79810.25, down 0.3%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 0.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9936.8, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

