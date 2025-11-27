Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.16%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 475.7, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.71% in last one year as compared to a 9.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.47% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 475.7, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 26251.5. The Sensex is at 85859.63, up 0.29%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 0.96% in last one month.

