Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.2%

Prime Focus Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.28, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 26251.5. The Sensex is at 85859.63, up 0.29%. Prime Focus Ltd has dropped around 3% in last one month.