Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.2%

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.2%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 173.28, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.91% in last one year as compared to a 9.77% drop in NIFTY and a 25.94% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 173.28, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 26251.5. The Sensex is at 85859.63, up 0.29%. Prime Focus Ltd has dropped around 3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Prime Focus Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.05, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saregama India Ltd gains for third straight session

Tips Music Ltd up for third consecutive session

Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.95%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 6.15%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story