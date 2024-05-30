Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit declines 67.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit declines 67.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 30 2024
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindusthan Udyog declined 67.35% to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.30% to Rs 181.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

May 30 2024

