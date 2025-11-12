Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 35.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.33% to Rs 19.20 crore

Net profit of Sikko Industries rose 35.71% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.33% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.2015.3220.2619.783.832.973.692.802.852.10

