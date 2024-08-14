Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 10.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 10.30 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills declined 10.96% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.3010.3911.9413.671.201.380.910.960.650.73

