Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 10.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 10.30 croreNet profit of Hisar Spinning Mills declined 10.96% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.3010.39 -1 OPM %11.9413.67 -PBDT1.201.38 -13 PBT0.910.96 -5 NP0.650.73 -11
