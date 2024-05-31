Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hittco Tools standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Hittco Tools standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 24.08% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Hittco Tools rose 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.08% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.35% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.84% to Rs 5.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.451.91 -24 5.977.01 -15 OPM %28.2816.75 -19.1022.25 - PBDT0.340.21 62 0.801.35 -41 PBT0.170.02 750 0.180.58 -69 NP0.180.06 200 0.190.62 -69

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

