Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 286.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 71.69 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 286.96% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 71.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.79% to Rs 3.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 192.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.6954.33 32 192.57156.04 23 OPM %4.182.98 -6.587.43 - PBDT2.400.71 238 7.365.19 42 PBT1.840.32 475 6.054.15 46 NP0.890.23 287 3.953.02 31

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

