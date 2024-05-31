Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 286.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.95% to Rs 71.69 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 286.96% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.95% to Rs 71.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.79% to Rs 3.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 192.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

