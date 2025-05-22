Lloyds Engineering receives order of Rs 20.67 cr from Cochin Shipyard

Lloyds Engineering Works announced the receipt of order for naval equipment from Cochin Shipyard. The order, valued at Rs 20.67 crore, encompass Fin stabilizer systems. The aforesaid order in respect to Next Generation Missile Vessel, signify the company's proactive stance in capturing the increasing demand resulting from the government's heightened defence spending. As new ship orders continue to rise, the order received by Lloyds Engineering serve as a promising beginning in leveraging the opportunities presented by this trend.

During the past 14 months, Company has received orders for more than Rs 130 crore in defence sector. These orders underscore Lloyds Engineering's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the defence sector. They not only signify a substantial revenue boost but also represent the company's strategic shift towards emerging sectors, aligning perfectly with its vision for the future.

