Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 30.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 37.66% to Rs 311.67 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 30.36% to Rs 83.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.66% to Rs 311.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.92% to Rs 305.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.66% to Rs 1132.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 788.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales311.67226.40 38 1132.86788.55 44 OPM %81.7777.26 -78.7876.59 - PBDT113.9886.49 32 411.69304.29 35 PBT110.7584.01 32 399.96295.22 35 NP83.4764.03 30 305.72228.29 34

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

