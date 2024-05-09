Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 30.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.66% to Rs 311.67 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 30.36% to Rs 83.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.66% to Rs 311.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.92% to Rs 305.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.66% to Rs 1132.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 788.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

