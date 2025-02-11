Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 32.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.48% to Rs 204.18 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products declined 32.59% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.48% to Rs 204.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 263.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.204.18263.3810.1912.5331.1542.9625.7437.9919.0928.32

