Honda India Power Products standalone net profit declines 32.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 22.48% to Rs 204.18 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products declined 32.59% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 22.48% to Rs 204.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 263.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales204.18263.38 -22 OPM %10.1912.53 -PBDT31.1542.96 -27 PBT25.7437.99 -32 NP19.0928.32 -33

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

