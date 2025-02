Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 14.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 39.77 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 14.76% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 39.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.39.7741.2542.0937.6218.7918.4217.9217.6215.1613.21

