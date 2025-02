Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 130.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.41% to Rs 25.18 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 130.52% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 71.41% to Rs 25.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.25.1814.6921.8412.465.331.954.271.263.551.54

