Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 32.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 950.70 crore

Net profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 32.32% to Rs 148.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 950.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 849.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.47% to Rs 501.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 438.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 4058.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3447.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales950.70849.70 12 4058.203447.60 18 OPM %17.8716.34 -14.5215.05 - PBDT210.80165.00 28 728.60643.20 13 PBT197.30151.50 30 674.90591.30 14 NP148.20112.00 32 501.40438.00 14

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

