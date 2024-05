Cipla has entered into definitive agreements on 15 May 2024 for further investment of upto Rs 26 crore in Achira Labs, an associate company.

The follow-on investment shall strengthen Cipla's partnership with Achira, enabling penetration into business domain of designing, developing and manufacturing microfluidics based PoC immunoassay and molecular assay technologies.

