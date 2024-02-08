Hong Kong Market ends 1.27% down

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 203.82 points, or 1.27%, to 15,878.07. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 61.45 points, or 1.13%, to 5,360.08.
Among blue chips, Alibaba Group tumbled 6.1% to HK$70.30 after both earnings and revenue in the December quarter fell short of market expectation. Its e-commerce rival JD.com slipped 2.6% to HK$88. Tencent lost 1.7% to HK$287.20 and WuXi Biologics tumbled 7.6% to HK$17.72, giving up some of the surge on Wednesday.
