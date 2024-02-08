Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,829.50, a premium of 111.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,717.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 212.55 points or 0.97% to 21,717.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.07% to 15.83.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

