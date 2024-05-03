Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hong Kong Market extends gain to ninth day

Hong Kong Market extends gain to ninth day

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hong Kong share market finished higher for ninth consecutive session on Friday, 03 May 2024, with shares in property developers led the way on expectations of more stimulus measures and ass China stepped up efforts to spur an economic rebound.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged by 268.79 points, or 1.48%, to 18,475.92. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index spurted 110.20 points, or 1.71%, to 6,547.29.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index sgained 4.7% on the week and has risen 20% from a January low, entering what is defined as bull-market territory.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark Hang Seng Index has risen 20% from a January low and has now entered what is defined as bull-market territory.

Among blue chips, HSBC, Tencent rose 1.2% to HK$364.60 and Alibaba added 4.1% to HK$79.20.

Banking shares extended gains, with China Construction Bank rising 0.8% and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1% higher. Insurance stocks also rose, with AIA jumping 3.4% to HK$61.35 and Ping An rising 4.1% HK$39.55.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hong Kong Market extends gain as China lending rate cut

Hong Kong Market surges 1.77%

Hong Kong Market ekes out gain

Hong Kong Market extends losses on geopolitical tensions

Hong Kong Market falls for third day

JSW Infra Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 330 cr

JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.84% in the March 2024 quarter

HFCL consolidated net profit rises 53.24% in the March 2024 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Market extends gain to second day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story